Eleven Dolls Found In An Indiana Attic Are Thought to Be Possessed
When it comes to things that are just plain creepy, old dolls are right up there at the top of the list. Even though I'm sure when they were brand new and sitting under the Christmas tree or wrapped up for a birthday present, they weren't creepy at all. But, ok...I'm with you, they still probably had a slight creep factor.
Why Are Older Dolls So Creepy?
Let's be honest, some dolls, no matter how old, are still super creepy. I've seen some in the stores lately, that I quickly walk past and try to avoid eye contact. I think it's the eyes. If the eyes look more painted and cartoony, the doll isn't as intimidating. It's when the eyes are glassy, real, and actually open and close, that the chill factor spikes. I'm starting to breathe more rapidly and the hairs on the back of my neck are standing up just writing about.
Seven Dolls Found On Facebook Have A Disturbing Past
I saw these dolls listed on a Warrick County, IN buy, sell, trade Facebook group. Yes, they are listed for sale.
Here is what the seller had to say about the dolls that were found in her friend's attic.