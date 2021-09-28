ZooBoo Celebrates 40 Years at the Indianapolis Zoo & You Need To Go

For 40 years the Indianapolis Zoo has been bringing Halloween to visitors in their own special way with ZooBoo and this year is super special.

When most people think of Halloween they envision Haunted Houses and lots of scares. If you're the parent of a little one this is too much and you want something they can come to love about this season. ZooBoo is perfect for fun activities plus you get to see all the animals from the zoo which is even better. If you have older kids they will love it too.

Visit Pumpkin Town is a festive village with cute kitty cats, fancy rats, and Mayor Jack who keeps guests on their toes with his boo-worthy jokes! Professor Pumpkin leads mystifying science demonstrations for little witches and wizards at Pumpkin School.

Meet Terra, a friendly witch, as she conjures up some Halloween magic at her cauldron

NEW spooky décor throughout Zoo grounds featuring ghouls and a larger-than-life spider

Trick-or-Treat Trail — including 5 treat stations in a NEW location near the front of the Zoo

Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail, presented by Goose Island — Friday and Saturday from 5-8 pm

Round-Go-Merry — the carousel that moves in reverse. Open until 7 pm.

Spooktacular Train Ride — Enjoy a ride for a special view of the Zoo behind the scenes. Open until 7 pm.

I think the most fun part about ZooBoo is the cooler temps of Fall make the animals in the zoo more active so they will be out and about for everyone to see even more than usual.

All the fun activities at ZooBoo are totally free if you are a member of the zoo. If you aren't a member no worries it is included with admission.

This year’s event begins Oct. 6 and continues every Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 31. Activities run from 2-7pm Wednesdays, Thursdays & Sundays and 2-9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

