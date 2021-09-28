5 Pet Laws In Illinois So Crazy, They Will Blow Your Mind

Your mind will be blown by these five crazy bet laws in Illinois.

Strange Laws Are Everywhere

If the law interests you and so do insane rules, you might want to hit up the great Google machine to do some research because there are some really crazy ones out there. They definitely do not make any sense.

charles-deluvio-K4mSJ7kc0As-unsplash

After seeing them, you are just going to shake your head and wonder where the heck they came from. The funny thing is you can find them across the board in cities, states, countries, and all over the place.

bill-oxford-OXGhu60NwxU-unsplash

I Am A Big Fan Of Funny Laws

I actually find these outrageous regulations hilarious. They are perfect for a good laugh. It shows that the law can be a little bit ridiculous at times. Those are not really enforced so I do not think we have anything to really worry about.

dan-cook-MCauAnBJeig-unsplash

I often find myself thinking, how is this even possible. I believe most of them are many years old and very out of date. They are rules that should not have to be enforced. Normal citizens would just avoid the situation because of common sense.

cristina-gottardi-QZgm1hjuHSg-unsplash

These Unique Pet Laws Are Laughable

I have seen some very laughable laws in my day, but I recently found a couple of really funny pet ones that have quickly risen to the top of the list. Here are five that you have to see to believe.

According to onlyinyourstate.com,

1. It is illegal to give a pet a cigar.

I am not even sure how this is possible but I bet somewhere down the line a genius tried to pull it off. Hopefully, they got bit.

concha-mayo-kkWdn8lwshI-unsplash

2. It is illegal to take a French poodle to the opera.

I will not judge people if they are fans of the opera. Everyone has their own taste in music. Just, please do not make your pets suffer. That seems like a cruel punishment for your dog.

hans-ole-benonisen-x_kMuob13Tg-unsplash

3. It is illegal to give whiskey to dogs.

It might seem like fun to give your dogs booze and get them drunk but that is just darn right mean. Plus, alcohol is not good for them.

blake-wisz-B1kiHKg-v-Y-unsplash

4. A rooster must stand back 300 feet from a residence if it wishes to crow.

Is it just me or are there more and more chickens and roosters popping up around the Rockford area? A strange choice for a family pet. It seems like a lot of work. Can you really control where they crow each morning?

dusan-veverkolog-Fxg394rc6JQ-unsplash

5. It's illegal to go fishing in your pajamas.

Okay, before you say something, I know this is not really a pet law but it is still an animal one. I thought it was too funny to pass up so it made my list.

drew-farwell-lj68Swk5Tgo-unsplash

Here are some more pet laws. Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.