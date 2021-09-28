31 Things to Celebrate in IN, KY, & IL During October if Halloween Isn’t Your Thing

The month of October is upon us, and that means the focus shifts squarely to Halloween. But, what if you're not a fan of ghouls, ghosts, goblins, or any of the other typical Halloween accoutrement? You're in luck. There are plenty of other non-spooky days to celebrate over the course of the entire month.

For some people, there are no other holidays. There is only Halloween. They're constantly on the lookout for the costume they're going to wear to the annual party or the decorations they are going to buy and display at their home. They count down the number of days until their favorite day on the calendar arrives. They post pictures of Halloween-themed knick-knacks they find at second-hand stores and scream it from the rooftop that is social media when they find out the day the Halloween store will be open for business. I imagine they also shed a tear or two when the clock strikes midnight and the calendar turns to November 1st. For them, it is a year-round obsession. I am not one of them.

Don't get me wrong, the candy part is cool, but that's about it from my point of view. I don't get into horror movies, I don't do pranks, and I get no thrill or adrenaline rush from getting scared. To me, October 31st is just October 31st. It's another day on the calendar.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you feel the same way. That's why you're here reading this. You saw the headline and thought, "Hmmm. This headline speaks to me. Halloween isn't my thing. Let's see what this guy has to say. I wonder if he's hot?" So, maybe that last thought didn't cross your mind, but something intrigued you enough to click. After doing a little digging, I found plenty of things to celebrate throughout the month of October that don't require dressing up or cleaning toilet paper out of your trees thanks to those punk kids who live down the street.

Not a Fan of Halloween? Celebrate These 31 October Events Instead The entire month of October is dedicated to All Hallows Eve. But, for those of us who couldn't possibly care any less about a day focused on the undead, there are plenty of other things we can celebrate throughout the month instead.