Here’s How Evansville’s Fall Festival Could Be Saving The Environment

The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is coming up next week in Evansville, and it could be helping in saving the environment in the most unlikely of ways.

The Fall Festival is a Tri-State tradition where people roam around on Franklin Street and eat A LOT of fried food. Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic, but the 2021 Fall Festival is happening Monday, October 4th through Saturday, October 9th. We all are long overdue for the delicious food, but the environment is long overdue for it too.

You might be thinking "How in the world could people eating fried food lead to saving the environment?" The BBC posted an article a couple of years ago that explains just that. It's actually very interesting. According to a new study out of The University of Reading in England, deep frying might actually be helping the environment and curbing climate change. This certainly is one more reason to indulge in fried food!

The reason why frying food could be helping the environment, according to the researchers, is because "fatty acids released into the air from cooking may contribute to the formation of clouds that cool the climate." Those clouds can actually help essentially shield the planet and help keep our climate stable.

Get our free mobile app

So next time you look up at the sky and try to think about what a particular cloud looks like, just assume that it looks like fat because apparently, it is! And those can help shield the planet and keep our climate stable.

Now, before you get too fried food crazy, they say there will need to be a lot more research before they can definitively say that invisible floating fat is the key to curbing climate change. Of course, we all know that fried food isn't the healthiest option for your body, however, if it helps the environment, it is TOTALLY worth it!

Take a look at the article for yourself and find out more information about this new theory. And next time you go to the Fall Festival and feel bad for eating all of that fried food, remember that you did it for the environment!

Here are some of the best Fall Festival food items we missed out on last year but will be able to enjoy in 2021!

The Very Best Fall Festival Foods

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.