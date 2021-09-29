Less than one week from its planned opening date, the City of Evansville has announced both the hours of operation and the cost for using the newly constructed Deaconess Aquatic Center in Garvin Park.

The $30 million facility will be managed by the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana and replaces Lloyd Pool on North First Avenue as the only indoor pool in the city. It's designed to not only be a facility the general public can use but one that will have the capability of hosting competitive swim and diving meets. It will feature a 50-meter competitive pool (named after Olympic gold medalist and Evansville native, Lily King), separated diving well, one and three-meter springboards, four separate locker rooms for both participants and officials, plus relay touchpads, a timing system, and just under 1,000 seats for spectators. A separate "recreational" pool will be available for use by the general public, as well as an outdoor splash pad for when the heat and humidity return to the Tri-State during the summer months.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke along with representatives from Deaconess Health Systems and the YMCA will be on hand this Friday (October 1st, 2021) for a dedication ceremony to be streamed live through the Mayor's Facebook page. Three days later (Monday, October 4th), the building will officially open for the public's use.

Hours of Operation

The question is when can you go and use it? Glad you asked. The Mayor's office provided that information to the media earlier this week through a press release:

Lilly King Competition Pool

5 – 9 a.m. (Monday thru Saturday for public lap swim)

3 – 6 p.m. (Monday thru Friday for swim team practice and lap swim)

Noon - 5 p.m. (Saturday & Sunday for public lap swim)

Recreational Pool & Splash Pad

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)

3 – 7 p.m. (Monday thru Friday)

Noon – 5 p.m. (Saturday & Sunday)

Cost of Admission

Daily passes, package passes, and monthly memberships will be available at the following prices and can be purchased immediately:

Daily Pass: $6

Pass Packages:

15 visits: $55

30 visits: $106

45 visits: $135

Monthly Individual Membership: $25

Monthly Family Membership: $50

One goal the Mayor's office has for the facility is to make it accessible for children of all ages so they may "discover the joy and health benefits of swimming." To make that possible, they are offering financial assistance for those who would need it.

To purchase passes, or for more information on the financial assistance option, call 812-402-9770.

A website for the facility is still being built however, any and all announcements and updates will be posted on both its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

[Source: Office of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke]

