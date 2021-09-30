I think it's fair to say we all struggle in our own way. One of the best things in life is those people who choose to love you right where you are. Here's why it's important.

Angel here and it's National Love People Day. The definition is stated very clearly on the National Day Calendar website;

National Love People Day tasks us to understand that unconditional love requires a dedication most human beings aren’t given. But, when we wholeheartedly love our neighbors with steadfast devotion, the world is a better place. It is the practical application of “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Unfortunately, I feel like the world has become a very "what's best for me" in the moment scenario. That is not the way life was intended. We are commanded by the Lord to love our neighbor as ourselves.

It is so ironic that I'm writing a story on this as our pastor preached this exact sermon this past Sunday. It's asked in Luke "who is our neighbor?" We learned that our neighbor is not just next door but the person you meet on the street, in line at the grocery, someone who is down on their luck. Being a "neighbor" has no boundaries.

If we all stepped back and realized everyone is fighting their own personal battles we could learn to show more compassion each day.

When I think of loving others I think of love without boundaries. Meaning not an if you do this or this or this I will love you how you need to be loved. I have learned working with the homeless and recovery community you have to meet people exactly where they are and not expect them to be who you need them to be. That is selfish and we are called to be selfless. For instance, allowing people to sit in their struggle and offer to pull up a seat next to them, not trying to fix the issue but just hearing what a person has to say, or even being there to offer a hand to hold or shoulder to cry on.

Chad gives me a lot of crap but I can say he has changed the course of my day multiple times by listening to me talk or hugging me when I am on the struggle bus. It doesn't cost a thing but it is completely priceless to me.

Most people just want to hear a kind word or receive a big hug or a smile to change the course of their day. I would like to challenge anyone reading this to diligently work on seeing others differently.

Maybe the fast-food worker that snipped at you is worried about their children being home alone because they have to work. Maybe the snotty lady in the pick-up line at your child's school just has a lot on her mind which distracts her from speaking. What if the church gossip feels lonely and left out and the only way they feel they can fit in is to talk about others. And maybe they're just a butthead! Whatever the case maybe you don't have to be unloving.

I know it's frustrating but if we seek to understand others more it could change our world. I am the first person to overreact I know you're surprised but the times I have stopped and chosen to extend grace instead of judgment or anger the response has been amazing.

You won't change overnight but I dare you to try it. What's the worst that could happen? You might create a ripple effect for others.

Be blessed friends and let's go out and love our neighbor.

