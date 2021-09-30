Nicky Hayden Inducted Into Motorsports Hall Of Fame of America

On Wednesday, it was a special evening when our hometown hero, the "Kentucky Kid" officially got inducted into the Motorsports Hall Of Fame of America. Hayden passed away in May of 2017 leaving a community in mourning. It was an evening to celebrate the legend with his beautiful family. #69LegendLivesOn

I can't even imagine what the Hayden family felt last night during the Motorsports Hall Of Fame of America induction ceremony. Proud, of course. Elated, no doubt. Sadness, undoubtedly. Our thoughts and prayers, as always, continue to be with you as you navigate life without your beloved Nicky. Race fans from all over the world continue to mourn the loss of a great man and a true legend.

Hayden Family

Nicky wasn't all about the accolades, but I bet he would think being inducted to the Motorsports Hall Of Fame of America was pretty darn cool. He was more about being in the background and doing acts of service. If he could help someone in need, that's what mattered most. The good work that he started has been carried over by his family with the creation of the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation. Whether the foundation is partnering with Make-A-Wish to make a child's dream come true or creating the much-needed Daniel Pitino Shelter‘s Nicky Hayden Apartments, the Hayden family is carrying on Nicky's giving tradition in a beautiful way. I salute the family for all of your kindness and giving. You can donate to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation to help keep Nicky's spirit of giving alive!

Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP World Champion, was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021. His proud family was on hand to celebrate and honor Owensboro's own "Kentucky Kid".

