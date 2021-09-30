10 Southern Indiana Events That Returned in 2021 After COVID Canceled 2020

This time last year, we were pretty bummed about all of the events that were canceled because of the pandemic. Remember how we predicted that everything would be back to normal by now?

It hasn't exactly been business as usual as far as events go here in Southern Indiana. COVID-19 precautions placed crowd limitations on gatherings for the first part of 2021. We have more freedom to fill the seats in local venues, and that is amazing.

Moving into the colder months feels like we're going Into the Unknown again. We know that not everyone will get vaccinated, and who knows when another variant could show itself. For now, I say we think about all of the things we've been able to do in 2021 that just wasn't possible in 2020.

We have to celebrate our Guns & Hoses teams. They trained hard in 2020, only to be canceled.

Kat Mykals

