2020 Party in Paradise at Newburgh’s Friedman Park is a Go

It's a party! With the potential for a couple thousand people! And yes, it's still 2020!

After nearly every annual Tri-State event we all know and love has announced their cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic (and trust me, we don't like telling you about them any more than you like hearing about them), it's nice to be able to tell you about an event that will still happen. Organizers of the Party in Paradise at Friedman Park in Newburgh announced on Facebook Tuesday that after consulting with the Warrick County Health Department, they have been given permission to move forward with plans for this year's event.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 26th from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m., the 21-and-over outdoor event will feature live music from DR. ZHIVEGAS, a cover band who's set list includes everything from Prince to Bruno Mars, to James Brown, to K.C. and the Sunshine Band. Since forming in the late '90's, they've done a residency in Las Vegas, and sold out countless venues in cities across the country. Here are a few sneak peaks at what kind of party they bring, courtesy of their YouTube channel.

The night will also include beer and other drinks, plus food from a few of the area's local food trucks.

Tickets are on sale now for only $10 each in advance, or $20 at the gate the night of the party. Only 2,000 tickets are being made available and organizers believe it will sell out, so get them early, or now if you can. All the proceeds benefiting the arrick Parks Foundation and Warrick Trails.

Despite the event being outdoors, and Friedman Park being a large are where keeping your social distance from others you don't go with shouldn't be a problem, organizers are asking that you bring a mask and wear it when you can't socially distance, or when you're eating or drinking.

[Source: Warrick Parks Foundation on Facebook]