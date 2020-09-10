Henderson Relay for Life Hosting Luminaria Service Friday Night

The effect cancer has on an individual, their families, friends, and community is one many of us in the Tri-State know all too well. I imagine you yourself, or someone you know, knows someone currently battling some form of the horrible disease. The good news is, thanks to advancements in treatment, there are many, many stories of people beating the disease and going on to live long, healthy lives. Unfortunately, as many of us know, there are still far too many whose lives are cut short due to the disease. The Henderson County Relay for Life is giving you the chance to remember both those who have survived, and those who have been lost with a special "Drive-Thru Luminaria Service" this Friday evening (September 11th, 2020).

The service will be held in the baseball field parking lot at Henderson County High School at 7:30 p.m. and will give you the chance to honor the memory of someone you know who lost their battle with cancer by having a luminary bag lit in their honor. Visitors will then be able to drive through the lot to see the bags and pay their respects.

Bags are $5.00 each and can be purchased and decorated at the parking lot from 5-7 p.m. before the drive-thru service begins. You can also order a bag in advance by sending the Henderson County Relay for Life a message through their Facebook page. Proceeds from the bag sales will go to the organization and all the names represented by the bags purchased will be announced out loud during the service.