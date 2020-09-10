IN Grandparents Build Virtual School Treehouse To Make Grandson’s Learning Experience More Fun

Many students, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are learning virtually during the 2020-2021 school year. Whether they are attending a virtual academy for all of their classes or attending school an a staggered schedule, kids are spending some, if not all, of their days at home. For some kids, including my son, it's difficult.

The ‘home' school can get mundane and claustrophobic. It’s isolated and lonely compared to what the kids are used to and its hard to figure out what to do to help a seemingly no win situation. But, if your grandparents are former teachers and recognize how stressful and difficult this entire situation can be, you might find that you really like virtual learning because they built you a school treehouse.

That is exactly what West Terre Haute, IN grandparents, Mike and Kathy Miller, did for their grandson Reese. They built him an incredible space to make his school days fun and different, rather than staying inside the house all day. He actually GOES to school in their backyard with Grandma Kathy as his tutor.

The Miller family is a very special family that I have known for many, many years. We all grew up together. Their family always supports each other. You feel love just being around them and you see it when you look at their family pics. Reese’s mom, Robbin, who was a few years younger then me in high school, shared these pics with me. Take a look!

We should all be more like Mike and Kathy Miller. Maybe you can’t build a tree house for your kids or grandkids to go to school in, but you can make an extra effort to empathize with their situation. Always try to be understanding and patient. Give them everything, you can, to help them succeed now and when the pandemic is over. It’s hard on all of us, especially our kids.