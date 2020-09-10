When Will Fall Foliage Be The Most Beautiful in the Tristate?

It seems like I dream of Fall all year long. Fall is by far my favorite season. There is something about the cool air, crisp and kind of smoky smell in the air and the beautiful colors of nature that nature that just feeds my soul.

In my life, I have traveled to Vermont and Colorado during the Fall. Believe me, both of those places have incredible Fall foliage. People travel from all over the world to see the beauty of Fall the blankets parts of our country. But there is just something about Fall in the Midwest and specifically the Tristate.

Maybe it’s because I grew up here, or maybe its because I have chosen to make my life here. Either way, of all of the place I have lived, there is something very warm and welcoming about where we live. Its the bonfires, high school football games, Fall inspired festivals and the exceptional and breathtaking views from every angle of Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. We are so lucky to live in a place, on this earth, with so many incredible landscapes.

The time of extraordinary color is almost upon us. The oranges, yellows, reds, purples and browns are getting ready to POP.

According to the 2020 Farmers Almanac, here are the exact dates for our Fall foliage to be at its peak. For all three states, Indiana, Kentucky and Indiana, it’s Oct. 12th - October 28th.

Find peak dates for other parts of the county, HERE.