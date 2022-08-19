The 2022 Kentucky State Fair kicks off today at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I have been going to the fair for about twenty years in a row and consider myself a sort of Kentucky State Fair expert. So, to celebrate Grand Opening Day, I have put together a list of a few of my favorite things about the fair and some events to be on the lookout for this year. Without further adieu, here they are:

10 THINGS YOU MUST DO AT THE 2022 KENTUCKY STATE FAIR

#10- VISIT THE FARM ANIMALS

Look! One of my favorite things about the Kentucky State Fair is the endless array of farm animals on display. My first stop, every single time I go to the fair, is the rabbit judging.

I grew up in a family that raised rabbits, so we always had about thirty or so at the house. In addition to rabbits, there are pigeons, roosters, cows, goats, mules, jacks, pigs and so much more.

I love animals and that's one of the main reasons I love the Kentucky State Fair. There are animals everywhere! You'll feel like Ace Ventura.

#9-SHOPPING

You wouldn't necessarily expect shopping opportunities at the Kentucky State Fair, but there are a ton of them. In fact, one entire end of the Exposition Center is dedicated to booth after booth after booth of clothing, fudge, bedding, hot tubs, massage chairs, stuff for the kitchen, toys for the kids, electronics, and more. I've bought everything from bed sheets to some weird gel blobs that splat on the floor. And, PRO TIP! One of our favorite stops is the gigantic candy store that allows you to grab a basket and walk through aisle after aisle of new and vintage candies. It's not cheap, but it's DELICIOUS!

#8- TRACE ADKINS

Several of my recommendations on the 2022 list involve the Texas Roadhouse Free Concert Series. I have been going to shows in that series since the early 90s. I think the first person I ever saw in a free show at the Kentucky State Fair was Chaka Khan. Yes! That happened. I also saw Pat Benatar once. Yeah! That happened too.

Well, this year's lineup of free shows is just as impressive and there are some great country acts in the lineup. Among them- country music's gentle giant Trace Adkins. You can catch him on Friday, August 26th, so get your Honky Tonk Badonkadonk over there and see him.

**Also, opening day alert! You have to catch RUSSELL DICKERSON. He's headlining the Texas Roadhouse Free Concert Series on opening day. Russell is incredible and I highly recommend, that if you visit on opening day, that you stick around for his show.

#7- THE PIRATES OF THE COLOMBIAN CARIBBEAN

The Kentucky State Fair has a long tradition of terrific, FREE entertainment around the grounds. This year, the fair is featuring the thrilling Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean. The show is billed as a "fun and fast paced high wire show with two pirate crews racing to find the hidden treasure!" Check out the video above and you'll get a great sneak preview of what to expect.

Honorable mention: A staple of the Kentucky State Fair is the Miller's Border Collies show. That act has been a part of the fair as long as I have been going and it's incredibly entertaining. There's just something about watching a dog herd some ducks. It's adorable and oddly gripping.

Oh, and speaking of ducks. This deserves an honorable mention. It's pretty self-explanatory. It's a duck slide.

#6- NIGHT RANGER

Oh this is happening! One of my favorite bands of the 80s is coming to Louisville for the Texas Roadhouse Free Concert Series. Night Ranger is best known for their massive hit "Sister Christian", but my personal favorite song of theirs was the follow-up to that smash. I was obsessed with the song "When You Close Your Eyes" in 1984 when it was released and I still love it today!

You can catch Night Ranger on Thursday, August 25th.

#5- AMERICAN IDOL CHAMP NOAH THOMPSON

The 2022 season of American Idol gave us the chance to root for a homegrown star. Noah Thompson, from Louisa, Kentucky, auditioned for the show and sang his way to the title.

Noah will be making a special concert appearance during the Kentucky State Fair when he opens for John Michael Montgomery and Walker Montgomery on Wednesday, August 24th. I'll go ahead and call it. There are going to be a ton of fans at that show just to see Noah. He's incredible.

#4: THE GREAT COOK OUT



Look! There's a ton of "fair" food at the Kentucky State Fair- from Krispy Kreme Burgers to "deep fried" anything. But my favorite spot to get food is at The Great Cook Out which features the Kentucky Pork Producers, the Kentucky Beef Producers, and more. There is so much to choose from- including catfish and giant ears of corn that will knock the taste buds out of your mouth.

#3- VISIT WITH FREDDY FARM BUREAU

You can't miss this guy and he's been a staple of the Kentucky State Fair for decades. You'll find Freddy Farm Bureau outside the entrance of Freedom Hall and, yes! You can actually carry on a conversation with him. I'll admit. After all these years, I still haven't figured out exactly how the magic behind Freddy works. But, I talk to him every time I visit. Heck! I've even had Freddy on the radio with me during my KY State Fair broadcasts. He's always welcoming and proud to be at the fair.

#2- PINEAPPLE WHIP

Of all the food and snacks available at the Kentucky State Fair, this is the absolute BEST! My long-standing tradition is this. Right before heading to the car, after a long day at the fair, I stop at the Pineapple Whip stand (there are several, by the way). Nothing caps off a day at the Kentucky State Fair like a Pineapple Whip. You can get it in a cup or a cone. I'm a cone guy. If it drips down my hand, I don't mind at all. I'll lick it right off. It's THAT good!

#1- THE PORK CHOP REVUE

Nothing screams "Kentucky State Fair" like the Pork Chop Revue. This hysterically fun and FREE show is a staple tradition in Louisville. If you visit the fair, you have to make sure you catch a show. The pigs are a scream!

In fact, you may have seen them on national television before. A few years ago, the Pork Chop Revue made it onto America's Got Talent.

HILARIOUS! And that's just a taste of what you'll see if you catch the Pork Chop Revue during the Kentucky State Fair, which runs August 18th through the 28th.

If you'd like to check out more information about the Kentucky State Fair, get ticket info and see a daily schedule, CLICK HERE!