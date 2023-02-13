It's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner. Daffodils are already starting to pop up here in Kentucky. Over the weekend, my friend Rosemary caught one of the first glimpses of the season and shared this post on her social media page.

Get our free mobile app

When I was a kid, we loved picking daffodils. Every year, we'd pick as many as we could find, bring them home, put them in a vase and put food coloring in the water. After a while, the blooms would start to absorb that water color and turn different colors.

We thought that was so cool and it was a sort of "Easter" tradition just like coloring eggs was.

Daffodils are one of the first flowers to bloom each year. Since they're already starting to pop up here in the Tristate area, I thought it would be fun to share some interesting details about the flower. For as common as they are, I don't think people know much about them.

Heck, I'll admit it. Until I started researching this story, I didn't either. I've always liked them and thought they are pretty, but that's about the extent of our relationship. So, I decided to get to know the daffodil a little better. Here's are some of things I learned!

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

CANVA/UNSPLASH CANVA/UNSPLASH loading...

Now, if you have daffodils in your yard (or you're growing them) and want to preserve them, here are some tips to follow to make sure they keep blooming each and every year!