When we were kids, we dressed up as our favorite cartoon, TV, or movie character. Maybe, even something we wanted to be when we grew up. As adults, the options are endless.

Get our free mobile app

It's a little ridiculous though, that every costume for women, and sometimes men, has to be sexy. So, we thought we would have a little fun and exaggerate the humor of how even Elmo is sexed up for Halloween.

So, we asked you to tell share your costume. But, there is a catch. Your costume is the word SEXY + the last thing you Googled.

Here are some of the best nad most hilarious answers.

Your Halloween Costume Is Sexy + Last Thing You Googled - What is it?

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

WKDQ/Facebook/Canva WKDQ/Facebook/Canva loading...

Join the conversation, HERE.