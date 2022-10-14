There’s a New Beer Made Just for Your Dog

They say that a dog is a man's best friend. If that statement is true, then you might want to spend some time and crack open a cold one with your best friend.

There's something about just hanging out with your friends while watching TV and drinking a cold beer that really makes a man feel at peace. Especially this time of year with all of the football games. My friends and I like to watch games and drink a cold beer or two as often as we can. It never fails, no matter whose house we are at, there is always a dog around that seems a little curious about what we are drinking. Well, I think I might have found a way for us to enjoy the game and beer, and let the dogs in on the action too.

Two years ago, Anheuser-Busch created a beer for dogs. It was called Busch Dog Brew. Granted, this isn't actual beer, since real beer is bad for dogs. The Busch Dog Brew, according to their website, is described as this:

Busch Dog Brew is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it. We’re pawsitive.

Now, Busch has released a new dog brew that might add a little more variety to your dog's beer drinking.

Get our free mobile app

New Dog Beer from Busch

Bush's new Dog Brew flavor is actually perfect for this time of year. With Thanksgiving coming up, turkey will be a popular food item, and that's exactly what this flavor is. This one is called Busch Light Turkey Brew, and according to their website:

Turkey Brew by Busch is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and turkey broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Bone broth is also a great way for dogs who struggle to eat solid food to get all of their extra nutrients. Your best friend is going to love it. we're pawsitive!

Busch Busch loading...

While neither one of these beers will get your dog drunk since they don't contain alcohol, that doesn't mean that your dog won't enjoy them. Both brews are available online now on Anheuser-Busch's "Shop Beer Gear" website at $15 for four 12-ounce cans.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, humans can drink Dog Brew, but Busch stresses that it's "specifically made for a dog's refined palate"...so you might just want to stick with a normal beer.

Products You Need For Your Wet Dog Letting your dog outside when it's rainy can be a hassle because you have to dry them off when they come back inside to avoid them getting everything muddy and wet in your house.