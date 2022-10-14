Feelin' a bit nostalgic about the Apple Festival this season because it will be the last held at Reid's Orchard. After more than three decades the festival will move to the Daviess County Fair Grounds in 2023. Let's make it the biggest and best one yet!

REID'S ORCHARD APPLE FESTIVAL EARLY DAYS

The Reid's Orchard Apple Festival has come a long way since it began with a few rides for the kids, 20 craft booths, and 8 food booths all those years ago. It's grown so much over the years and was named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society which covers eleven states.

"The Apple Festival was originally going to be christened The Pumpkin Festival due to being held in the Fall of the year but was changed just one week prior to the festival’s debut in 1986. The Reid family decided to go with The Apple Festival."



Now, over 25,000 people from all over the state visit this annual festival for a weekend of fun, food, fundraising, and fellowship. Growth can be a good thing until you run out of space. Billy and Kathy Reid had to make some difficult choices for the future of the festival. They want to focus on more fall weekend events at the farm for families. That is so much harder to do as the Apple Festival continues to grow. The Daviess County Fair Grounds will be home to the Apple Festival starting next season. The Lions Club will take it over and continue to make it one of the premier festivals in Daviess County.

APPLE FESTIVAL AT REID'S ORCHARD

People come from all over the tri-state to take in the sunshine, music, delicious food, games, and vendors. It's the official kick-off to the fall season as we celebrate all things apple!

Plan on bringing the family out for a weekend of fun, food, and fellowship.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 from 10:00 - 6:00

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 from 12:00 – 6:00

Come hungry and enjoy some of the food at the festival: Bean Soup, Burgers, Apple Dumplings, BBQ Chicken, Caramel Apples, Kettle Corn, Cotton Candy, and more!

The Daviess Couty Pork Producers will be on hand serving up those pork burgers. It's a tradition after all.

APPLE FESTIVAL ATTRACTIONS

Casey's Carnival Rides, Reidland Play Area, Live Music, 100+ Craft Booths and Demonstrations, Horse and Pony Rides, Petting Zoo, and more! There truly is something for everyone to enjoy at the Apple Festival.

There is a $5 charge for parking as a fundraiser for area non-profit groups in Owensboro.

And, there's still time to reserve a craft booth. Contact Kathy at kathy@reidorchard.com.

REID'S ORCHARD LOCATION

4818 HWY 144 Owensboro KY

No dogs are allowed at the festival. Only service dogs will be allowed.

