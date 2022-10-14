10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro.

THE REAL FACTS ON MISSING KIDS

Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.

According to childfindofamerica.com here are some reasons children go missing;

Benign reasons (i.e. misunderstandings)

Ran away/thrown away

Lost, stranded, or injured

Family abduction

Stranger abduction

Many Children are never even reported missing which makes it very difficult to get a true count of home many missing children there are in the United States each year.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

There are a number of ways that you can help.

Follow social media missing person sites.

Spread the word.

Support.

Fundraise.

Participate in the ADAM Program.

You can also call 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678)

A COMPILED LIST OF THOSE WHO HAVE GONE MISSING IN 2022

We have compiled a list of those kids who have gone missing in 2022 and are still actively missing according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. There are 37 more children and teens that have been missing and remain on the list. You can head to the NCMEC website and type in a description and State if you know someone who has gone missing and it will pull up a search for you.

