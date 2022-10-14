Most Notorious Serial Killer from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

Each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer. These are the most notorious from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Recently, Netflix has found success with their new series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As you probably already know, the series follows the life and horrific criminal acts of one the most infamous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer.

With the success of Dahmer, Mindhunter, and other various true crime shows, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. When it comes to serial killers, the United States has no shortage of them. In fact, according to Insider, the sad truth is that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country. That being said, each state is connected to a serial killer in some way. Insider took a look at the most notorious serial killer in each state. Let's take a look at which ones were named the most notorious in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Most Notorious Serial Killer in Illinois

This one is no secret. When it comes to serial killers, one of the first names you hear is John Wayne Gacy. Insider says:

Dubbed the "Serial Killer Clown," Gacy killed 33 boys and young men in the '70s. Since he worked as a clown performer for children's parties, he would often kill his victims while wearing the clown costume that he called Pogo the Clown. Gacy would sexually assault the boys, strangle them with rope, and then bury their bodies under his house. He was found guilty on all 33 counts of murder and was put to death in 1994.

Most Notorious Serial Killer in Indiana

Not all serial killers have gotten the attention that Dahmer and Gacy have had. Some of them are lesser known. Case in point, Indiana's most notorious serial killer, Herbert Baumeister, also known as the I-70 Strangler. According to Insider:

Herbert Baumeister led a double life. He lived on a farm in Indiana with his wife of 25 years and had three children. What his wife didn't know was that Herb also cruised gay bars at night, picking up young men. Eventually, police started showing up at the Baumeister home asking questions about missing boys. They later found 11 bodies just 50 feet from his home. As the cops circled in on him, he panicked and died by suicide without ever facing trial.

Most Notorious Serial Killer in Kentucky

Finally, Insider named Donald Harvey as the most notorious serial killer in Kentucky. His story, much like any other serial killer is very disturbing:

Donald Harvey is better known as "The Angel of Death" after he confessed to 57 murders. In the 1980s, Harvey was a nurse's aid working at hospitals in Kentucky and Ohio, and he killed dozens of patients using cyanide, rat poison, and arsenic, according to WXIX. "Bottom line was, Donald Harvey liked to kill," William Whalen, Harvey's former attorney, wrote in a book. Harvey was convicted of 37 murders and sentenced to multiple life sentences. In 2017, he was beaten to death in prison.

You can learn more about the most notorious serial killer in each state on Insider's report by clicking here.

