You Can Stay Inside A Converted Silo at Patoka Lake That Sits on a Winery

Who knew a silo could look so fancy?

Patoka Lake is a place many in the Tri-State like to go for a relaxing weekend that's only a short drive away. Now you can stay in a modified silo suite that's right next to Patoka Lake Winery! Spend the day soaking up some sun, trying out new wines, and then being able to crash in a nice silo to end the day? Where do I sign up?!

Here's what Patoka Lake Winery says about the silo suites on their website:

Two-story Silo Suites are attached to the Winery...and yes, the rooms are ROUND! The open upstairs bedroom with king bed, chairs, plenty of cabinet storage, WiFi, and flat screen satellite TV. The full bath has a jacuzzi tub/shower unit, and a private water closet. The first floor living area features a fireplace with comfortable seating and a flat screen TV. Tables and chairs accompany the furnished kitchenette. A convenient half bath is also located on the first floor of the suite.

Now since the silo is attached to the winery, you do have to be 21. For more info, or if you want to book a silo suite, all that info can be found at PatokaLakeWinery.com

Check out these incredible photos from inside the silo, who knew a silo could look so awesome??