How To Make An Air Conditioner Using Plastic Bottles

Camping is one of my favorite things to do. Whether it's staying in a camper or tent camping, I'm in. I know how to set up a tent to make you feel like you're glamping. I have a super nice blow up mattress, rug, end tables, lamps and more that make camping with me seem luxurious.

But, the older I get the more that the heat really gets to me. That is the one thing I have yet to be able to figure out when tent camping, until I found THIS brilliant idea. Thanks to my friend Traci! Granted you have to have electricity and a power strip for it to work. But if you do, this idea is cheap, easy and perfect.

It could be used anywhere. If you had a small room that you needed to cool temporarily or maybe you could use some cool at a sporting event, it would work for you. As long as you have electricity, and only need small space cooling, you can cool off without the expense of an air conditioner.

You will need:

Two 16-to-20-ounce plastic bottles

Exacto Knife

Drill and drill bit that can cut through plastic

Electric fan

Thin Metal Wire

Pair of Pliers

Ice cubes

Follow steps to make your air conditioner.

See the entire video here!