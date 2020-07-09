‘No Mask, No Entry’ Implemented at Evansville Rescue Mission Thrift Store

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the Tri-State and around the world, face masks have become an important tool in the effort to help slow the spread of the virus. While wearing them in public isn't mandatory in Evansville, although Mayor Winnecke did say the possibility exists if numbers in the area continue to rise, some business are requiring customers where them if they want to enter their establishment. The latest of which being the Evansville Rescue Mission's Thrift Store.

Rescue Mission President and CEO, Tracy Gorman, posted on the shelter's Facebook page that masks will be required for anyone entering the store when it reopens Thursday (July 9th, 2020).

The Thrift Store was forced to close temporarily for cleaning after "a COVID-19 exposure in the store last week." The policy will also apply to their Men's Residence Center; the Youth Care Center; and Donation Center.

In other Evansville Rescue Mission News, the shelter on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville is in need of to-go containers, or clam-shell boxes, for their free meal program. The program offers free food three times per day for non-shelter residents struggling to put food on the table of their homes due to financial hardships.

To-go box donations can be dropped off at the Rescue Mission at 500 East Walnut Street.