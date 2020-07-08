The coronavirus has claimed another beloved event in the Tri-state. The West Side Nut Club has just announced that the 99th Annual Fall Festival will not be taking place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, James Raben, West Side Nut Club President, said,

Safety and security for our members, participants and festival goers is paramount. After long consideration and discussion amongst the board, Ed Dietz (2020 Festival Chairman) and I have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 WSNC Fall Festival.

This conclusion was made after thorough deliberation with state and local Covid-19 authorities, EMA, Vanderburgh Health Department, the Mayor’s Office and teams from both local hospitals. We decided that unless we could get the ‘okay’ from each of these authoritative organizations it would not be in the Clubs best interest to move forward against their advice.