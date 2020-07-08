Blake Shelton Drive-In Concert Coming to Holiday Drive-In This Month

If you went to the Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert at the Holiday Drive-In last month, it looks like he have may started, for the time being, an awesome concert trend. Looks like Blake Shelton is next to broadcast a concert performance to drive-ins all over the country, including, you guessed it, the Holiday Drive-In.

A company called Encore Nights has just announced their Drive-In Nights Concert Series that will kick off with Blake Shelton and special guests, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, on Saturday, July 25th.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14th at noon through Ticketmaster. The tickets will be $114.99 for up to six people in the car. Encore plans to feature other artists performing in the drive-in concert series. I will keep you posted as they are announced.