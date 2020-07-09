Riverbend Food Truck Fest Comes to Mt. Vernon This Summer [Audio]

What is it about food trucks that make them so popular? It seems like even just 10 years ago, food trucks really weren't a thing, right? They might have been in bigger cities, but not here in Evansville and the Tri-State. Nowadays, food trucks come in all shapes and sizes, serving all kinds of yummy cuisine. I can't pinpoint my diners enjoy them so much, but they do, myself included.

The Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce recently announced they are hosting the Riverbend Food Truck Fest and we're excited to be their media partners (does that mean we get some free grub?). Brian Williams is the manager of McKim's IGA in Mt. Vernon and is also with the chamber. We invited him to join us on the MY Morning Show to give us the lowdown on the food truck fest. Sounds like it's going to be awesome!

You can get all those details anytime you want 'em on the Riverbend Food Truck Fest Facebook page.

How about some interesting food truck facts? This might shed some light on their rise in popularity. Thanks to FoodTruckNation for all the info.

It's affordable. Getting a food truck up and running is much less than starting up a restaurant. The average startup cost is around $60,000.

They are super popular. Revenue from food trucks has grown by over 300% in the last several years. It is a multi-billion dollar industry.

It's still growing. Food truck growth has surpassed all other commercial food services. In fact, many restaurants now have their own food truck, in addition to their brick and mortar location(s).

There are a lot of hoops to jump through. In the first year, an entrepreneur must complete 45 separate government-mandated procedures and spend $28,276 on permits, licenses and ongoing legal compliance.