Azzip Pizza West Side Location Closes Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Azzip Pizza located on Pearl Drive on Evansville's west side posted the update today July 9th.

Today Azzip Pizza announced their Pearl Drive location will be closing temporarily out of an abundance of caution. This morning (July 9th) an employee of that location tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on July 4th. They will be closing temporarily to test all employees and sanitize the establishment so they can ensure a safe reopening.

Here's what their Facebook post said:

Azzip West (5225 Pearl Drive) - CLOSED TODAY We found out on the morning of July 9th that a member of our team at our Evansville West Side Pearl Drive location tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked in the store on the evening of July 4th. With this result, we will be closing the Pearl Drive store to allow for anyone who has worked directly with this employee to also be tested for COVID-19. We will be conducting a deep cleaning of the store today and will re-open once we can ensure a safe work environment for our team members and dining environment for you. Thank you for your support during this time.

As of now they have not released a specific date for reopening, but be sure to follow Azzip Pizza on Facebook so you can know especially if that's a location you frequent.