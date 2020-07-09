Getty Images/iStockphoto

Personality tests are always popping up on social media. Several different websites offer you insight into your psyche. What makes you tick? What personality type? What Disney character would you be? And, so on, and so on. You know, you’ve seen them.

One such personality test is going viral and for good reason. It was posted on Tik Tok in a video. It's basically a guy asking you four simple questions. Questions that are supposed to reveal how you really feel about certain things that pertain to your life. Yep, with just four questions, you will learn some shocking connections and revelations about yourself.

Before you watch the video, I asked you to be completely honest wth your answers and try to keep an open mind. Oh, and one more thing, try to ignore that fact that the guy asking the questions is lying on his stomach, on a bed, with no shirt, and what looks like, only underwear. Seems unprofessional, but remember, we ARE on Tik Tok. Tik Tok is the site where the unprofessional come to play and the professional come to have fun.

Ok, let’s do this.

This test is spot on. I’m shocked because I expected nothing. My answers made total sense with how I really feel. Crazy. #TikTokTherapy

In case you missed them, here are the four questions:

What is your favorite animal in the world? What is your second-favorite animal in the world? When you think of the ocean, what do you think of? When you think of darkness, what do you think of?

And, here are what your answers mean:

This is how you perceive yourself. This is how you perceive your partner. That’s how you perceive love. That’s how you perceive death.