Bru Burger Temporarily Closes After 2 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Fans of Bru Burger in downtown Evansville will have to wait a while to get their burger fix after the restaurant announced they are temporarily closing after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced the closure on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon saying neither employee has been in the building since June 28th. The statement also noted that all employees have received coronavirus tests and are currently waiting on the results. The closure is precautionary to prevent contact between employees and customers. It will also give the restaurant time "fully clean and sanitize" the restaurant.

The closure follows a similar announcement from Azzip Pizza who reported earlier in the day Thursday they would be temporarily closing the west side location on Pearl Drive after one of their employees tested positive for the virus. Earlier in the week both the Peephole Bar & Grill on the Main Street Walkway and Sauced in the Haynie's Corner Arts District announced they would close temporarily for cleaning after discovering each had a customer test positive for the virus. Sauced also had an employee test positive.

