You Can Stay in a Retro Camper the Next Time You Visit Gatlinburg

Who doesn't love the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge area? It's one of my favorite places to vacation to because there's so much to do there. On top of there being a ton of fun things to do, there's also stunning views. I could spend all day inside the Great Smokie Mountain National Park hiking and exploring, and driving to different overlooks. Some of the views in the Smokies are just stunning.

Recently I was daydreaming about my next vacation to the smokies decided to scroll AirBnb to see what was available for rent. I'm a sucker for anything vintage/retro so when I found out you can stay in a retro style camper I instantly wanted to hit book right now! This camper also has a really cool name "Glamping at Tiffany's" a play on Breakfast at Tiffany's and of course the Tiffany blue-like color of the camper. It's also located inside Camp LeConte Luxury Outdoor Resort where there are a bunch of unique stays, a playground, and a pool you can use while staying there.

Here's what the AirBnb listing says about the retro camper:

Glamping at Tiffany's is our adorable mint blue retro camper. Replicas of the 1961 Shasta airflight, our campers will take you back in time. We provide all linens, toiletries and towels. The refrigerator will have chilled water waiting for you. Private fire rings and grills are located at each site. Heated pool, playground, yard games, trolley stop and small library are located on property.

Check out photos of the camper and the inside below.

Stay in this Retro Camper The Next Time You Visit Gatlinburg