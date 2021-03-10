EPD Shares Photos of Vehicle Suspected of Multiple Trailer Thefts

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help locating the owner of a vehicle they know for sure was involved in the theft of a trailer from a local business over the weekend, and my possibly be tied to two other thefts over the past few weeks.

EPD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Nick Winsett released the surveillance photos below to local media outlets late Tuesday morning. The photos were captured by cameras on the lot of Greer's Flooring America at the corner of North Green River and Boonville-New Harmony Roads (the former Risley's building) at an unspecified time the weekend of March 6th and 7th. The photos show what appears to be a black, or dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulling onto the lot of Greer's Flooring before pulling away with the trailer attached. It is unknown if any photos showing a suspect hitching the trailer to the truck exist.

Sgt. Winsett's press release says the vehicle in the photos matches the description of the vehicle used in another recent trailer theft in Henderson and may have also been involved in the theft of the trailer from Acropolis restaurant on Green River Road in Evansville on February 27th.

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at the photos below. If you have any information about it and the suspects whereabouts, contact the Evansville Police Department's Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967, or the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's anonymous WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

Winsett, Nick

Winsett, Nick

Winsett, Nick

Winsett, Nick

Winsett, Nick

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]

More from WKDQ: