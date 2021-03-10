Skate World is Closing, But Not the One You Think

Skate World on Evansville's east side is a popular place for kids, families, and adults to hang out and do a few laps around the rink. But, has its days as that popular destination coming to an end?

According to local Facebook page, Evansville 411 News, rumors have been making the rounds on social media that Skate World is closing its doors, which is true. What's not true is that it's the Evansville location.

As you might imagine, Skate World is a popular name for skating rinks, and while the Evansville version is safe and sound, a skating rink in Louisville that also uses the name is not. Multiple media outlets in the Louisville area, including CBS-TV affiliate WLKY, reported yesterday their Skate World, a family-founded and owned business that had been around since the 1980s, would be closing its doors for good although no reason was given for the closure.

So, what we have here is another case of someone seeing a headline with a business name they recognize, having an initial reaction to said headline (in this case I'll assume that reaction was sadness or disappointment), then sharing it without actually clicking the headline to read the full story. This led to their friends doing the same, and their friends, and so on and so forth until everybody thinks something is happening that isn't.

The lesson here is the same one it has been since social media and the internet became a thing. Do a little research before blindly sharing information assuming it to be true. In this case, it took less than a minute to figure out the story wasn't referencing Evansville's Skate World. Had someone along the chain done that, Evansville 411 News wouldn't have needed to clarify.

