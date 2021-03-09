Our company, Townsquare Media, has a new series called Townsquare Tour de Tristate. Every month, we will be highlighting some very interesting places in the Tristate. We will be showing you some uniquely Tristate things that you can't find anywhere else. Be it a restaurant, business, or landmarks, we want to show you some of the many things that make the Tristate a great place to live and work.

Growing up, my grandpa used to take me to resale shops, antique stores, and auctions. He was always trying to find cool things at a discounted price. I loved going shopping with him. We still have many of the interesting things he purchased.

Ever since then, wherever I live or wherever I travel, I love to find places to shop that are off the beaten path. I will stop at a roadside antique store or downtown resale shop every time. I've purchased furniture that we had to tie to the roof of the car as we travel home. There is just something about these places that bring back so many good memories and feelings.

About 15 miles outside of Owensboro, in Whitesville, KY, there is an awesome shop that offers you new and consignment items, original artwork, as well as vintage items all under one roof. It's the Whitesville Mercantile, a family-owned and operated store, that has many stores with a store.

New 2 you Consignment

Oh Sew Blessed Embroidery & vinyl creations

Morris Contracting

Women’s boutique

Handmade crafts

Antiques

20 vendor booths!

Here are some of the unique and awesome things I found.

Whitesville Mercantile Combines New, Artistic and Vintage For A Unique Shopping Experience

Shop the Whitesville Mercantile Monday - Saturday 9-5 and Sunday12-5. Just take Hwy. 54 towards Whitesville, KY. Once you pass Whitesville Elementary School, the Whitesville Mercantile is just up the highway, around the curve, on your right. It used to be the old Whitesville Dollar Store.

The inventory changes daily so follow them on Facebook for all of the latest items for sale.

Happy Shopping!