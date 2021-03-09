Nashville Has A Massive Arcade Bar And It Looks Awesome

I might have just found another place for you to visit when you go to Nashville next time.

A few of my Facebook friends shared a post over the weekend that I had to share with you. There's a huge arcade bar in Nashville that opened up in November of 2020. It's called the Game Terminal, and it's got something there for everyone to enjoy. The facility has 260 machines, with approximately 100 pinball machines and more than 150 arcade games. Not to mention, they also have three bars for you to indulge in adult beverages while you play too.

One cool think about the Game Terminal is the name itself. It's called the Game Terminal because open air shipping terminal for commercial trucks. The terminal was completely remodeled to turn this place into Nashville's largest barcade. It's a pretty big facility, I mean it has to be for what it was once used for. There's 10,000 square feet of games, bars and lounge and VIP rooms inside and 8,000 square feet of outdoor space.

As previously mentioned, there are 260 arcade games and pinball machines. If you're curious as to what games they have available there, they have a full list that you can see by clicking here. Even if you're not into playing games like that there's a lot more than that at the Game Terminal. They also have several party and board games for you to play in the lounge area, and there's an outdoor patio area outside corn hole, shuffleboard, giant beer pong, ping pong, basketball courts, food trucks, and more. Oh, and that patio area has a pet friendly area for leashed dogs.

The Game Terminal is open to all ages until 8:00pm, and then they are 21 and over. It looks like a fun place to visit with friends or even an exciting date night in Nashville. We have a lot of people in the Tri-State area that love to take weekend trips to Nashville, so you can add this to the list of things to do that maybe you haven't done before there.

If you're not looking to travel out of the Tri-State just yet due to the pandemic, that's okay. Evansville has a place similar to offer called High Score Saloon. So many pinball, arcade games, and other game systems there for you to enjoy...and some delicious tater tots along with a full bar. They have one facility in downtown Evansville for ages 21 and over, and their second location, High Score Player Two on the West Side of Evansville open to all ages. There's also Secret Headquarters arcade on Evansville's north side, if you're wanted more arcade options in Evansville.

You can take a look inside Nashville's Game Terminal in the photos below!

