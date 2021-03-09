CDC Updates Their Coronavirus Vaccine Guidelines, Warns of Three New Side Effects

I guess none of us should be surprised to learn that more side effects are being discovered by some recipients of the coronavirus vaccine. When a vaccine like this is created in such a relatively brief amount of time, there are bound to be new discoveries made weeks, and even months, after being distributed. I guess the question for most folks has become, does the risk of possible side effects outweigh the risk of not getting the vaccine? The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has recently added three more side effects to their coronavirus vaccine guidelines.

Side Effects We Already Know About

Folks in North America have been receiving vaccines for a few months now, and so far we know of a handful of side effects, which all seem to be fairly mild. Recipients have reported pain and swelling in their arms, at the sight of the injection. Symptoms that have been reported in the rest of the body include fever, chills, tiredness, and headache.

What Are the New Side Effects?

The CDC says that in addition to the pain and swelling at the injection site, some people are now also reporting redness. As for side effects felt throughout the rest of the body, the CDC is adding muscle pain and nausea to the list of symptoms reported by some people.

That makes a total of 9 side effects being reported so far. Here's what you should be prepared for and keep an eye out for...

Pain (at the injection site)

Swelling (at the injection site)

Redness (at the injection site)

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headace

Muscle Pain

Nausea

How Do I Treat These Side Effects?

The CDC does offer some tips for folks who have been vaccinated and are experiencing some of these side effects. They say "Talk to your doctor about taking over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort you may experience after getting vaccinated. You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally."

The CDC has an entire page of information dedicated to the vaccine, its side effects, and how to treat them. I would recommend taking some time to familiarize yourself.

