‘Kids Bowl Free’ Program is Back: Sign Up Now for Summer 2021

If you and your kids are chomping at the bit to get out of the house, and have some socially distanced fun, you are not alone. This time last year, I had just purchased new bowling shoes, and I was so excited to use the. Well, those shoes are still in the backseat of my car. We just haven't felt comfortable getting out and doing activities around a lot of people. Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, I say it's time we get back to fun!

Thanks to Kids Bowl Free, kids ages 2-15 can bowl 2 free games every day this summer June 1, 2021 - August 10, 2021. This program is offered at Showplace Family Entertainment Center (FEC) in Newburgh. This free bowling offer is valid Monday - Friday 11:00 A.M-5:00 P.M. Simply fill out this Form, and you can choose to get weekly reminders about your free bowling coupons or download their app.

This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for 2 free games each day of the KBF program, all summer long, courtesy of the participating bowling centers along with the schools and organizations.

After you register, you will have the option of purchasing a family pass, so that you or older siblings can bowl 2 games per day, along with the free child for a one-time payment. I've already signed up, so let's bring on June!

Free Bowling Family Pricing

It's important to note that these passes cannot be used for group outings or birthday parties.



