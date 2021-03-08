Volunteers Needed at Several Evansville COVID Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up across the Tri-State as thousands roll up their sleeves for an injection in an effort to get back to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy as quickly as possible. As more doses of the vaccine become available to local clinics, increasing the number of appointments they can schedule, the need for people who can make the process move along as quickly and smoothly as possible also increases. That's where you can help.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department, Ascension-St. Vincent, and Deaconess are all currently looking for both clinical and non-clinical volunteers to help at the clinics they run in the area.

Clinical volunteers are those who are licensed to administer medicine and would help by physically sticking needles into the arms of those getting the vaccine. Non-clinical volunteers on the other hand wouldn't help with that part (trust me, you don't want me jabbing you in the arm with a sharp object), but instead would assist in checking in those who are there to receive the vaccine, or help make sure they feel alright the few minutes after they do (most clinics have you sit in a waiting area for 10-15 minutes to make sure you don't have an immediate adverse reaction to the vaccine).

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering at a clinic, click or tap the name of the facility below you'd like to volunteer with for more information and to sign up.

Current Vaccination Rates

To date*, just over 1.12 million Hoosiers have received their first shot of the vaccine while just over 677,000 have been fully vaccinated. Here's how that breaks down in our area, according to the state's coronavirus website:

*As of March 7th, 2021

Vanderburgh County

First Dose: 41,634

41,634 Fully Vaccinated: 28,158

Warrick County

First Dose: 15,087

15,087 Fully Vaccinated: 10,522

Posey County

First Dose: 5,239

5,239 Fully Vaccinated: 3,254

Gibson County

First Dose: 5,951

5,951 Fully Vaccinated: 4,252

Pike County

First Dose: 2,987

2,987 Fully Vaccinated: 1,845

Spencer County

First Dose: 3,660

3,660 Fully Vaccinated: 1,794

Dubois County

First Dose: 8,811

8,811 Fully Vaccinated: 5,874

[Sources: Southern Indiana Chamber of Commerce / Indiana Health Department]

