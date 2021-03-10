Evansville’s Burdette Park Aquatic Center To Reopen Summer 2021

Daydreams of summer are bouncing around in most of our heads as the temperatures slowly start to climb and spring peeks its way around the corner. Summer 2020 looked a lot different than any in years past and a lot of us craving the very things that make summer feel like, well... summer.

There's no doubt that the Coronavirus pandemic has left us all craving some of our most favorite summertime activities. One of those being trips to Burdette Park's Aquatic Center. In 2020 the parks department made the tough decision to close the doors of the Aquatic Center for the safety of not only pool-goers but staff as well.

But 2021 is a new year with new hope for normalcy on the horizon. With the Covid-19 vaccines rolling out, and the reduction in positive cases across Indiana and the country, things are starting to look like they could soon return to the life we knew before everything started shutting down.

Burdette Park took to Facebook to announce that the Aquatic Center will be reopening in 2021. They also say that season passes will go on sale April 1, 2021 and that guest of Burdette Park's Aquatic Center can expect to see "several new features."

It's looking like it's time to stock up on sunscreen and break out the beach towels. We can only hope that this is just the beginning and that more of the places we love to visit and locations where we can gather together for fun will begin to reopen. Of course, in order to make that a reality, we do still have to practice caution and safety while we're out in public now. If we all continue to do our part, maybe "normal" won't have to be so far away.

