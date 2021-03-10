A Bill to Make Daylight Savings Permanent Has Been Reintroduced

Because you probably haven’t heard it enough this week; Daylight Savings Time is this Sunday! Okay, now that we have that out of the way. You might like to know that there is a possibility that we might not have to worry about seeing our clocks forwards or backward again. Maybe.

Once again, a bill has been presented to Congress to end what we know as Daylight Savings Time. What is being proposed is that once we set our clocks forward on Sunday, we won’t have to set them back again come November. They are calling it the Sunshine Protection Act. I’ll admit I like the name.

I know what you are probably thinking; “Doesn’t something like this come up every year or so?” Yes, it seems like it does. However, I feel like this year more people might be behind it. Mainly because every time Daylight Savings comes up almost everyone, I talk to gets all bent out of shape about it. It seems like we all just want to have one set daylight period.

There are some, however, that still wish to have Daylight Savings Time mainly for the sake of school children. It’s tough for them to wait on the school bus when it’s dark outside. Obviously, those people have never lived in the Midwest where it’s normal to get on the bus before the sun comes out. It’s really not that bad.

I do think that eventually we will get rid of Daylight Savings Time but when it will happen is beyond me. It very well could happen this time but I will not be holding my breath.