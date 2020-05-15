You can Expect Price Cuts on Certain Beef Products this Week

A lot of stores have had to increase prices and limit the amount of meat you can buy at one time. This has had to do with the national meat supply chain and how it has been affected by the Coronavirus. Now, there is actually some pleasant news in regards to your next trip to the grocery store.

Tyson Foods has announced that they will be reducing prices on certain beef products for not only stores and restaurants but for you the consumer. You can expect to see price cuts on ground beef products, chuck roasts, round roasts, and even meat trays. So just how much of a price drop is it? It’s actually pretty decent. Tyson said that consumers can expect a 20 to 30 percent drop on those specific meat items. Now, of course, during this pandemic price have gone up so really, we are seeing things come back down again with this price cut.

"We’re doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables across our nation, especially as our beef plants return from reduced levels of production,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White.

You can pull a couple of good things from that statement. One is that they care and two they are trying to get production back up to speed. That’s a good thing for all of us.

You can expect to see the reduced prices for the remainder of the week. Hopefully this trend can continue and carry over to other meat products such as pork and chicken. I’ll be honest I’d like to be able to buy my usual 10-pound bag of frozen chicken breasts again.