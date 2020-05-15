Holiday World Releases NEW Opening Date and Reopen Guidelines

Our friends at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari are getting very good at adapting to change. Thanks to COVID-19, the summer of 2020 keeps getting delayed. Honestly, it doesn't feel like summer has really started until we go to Holiday World. Now that date is June 17, 2020.

This revised opening date is just a few days past the previously announced date in June. This new date will come will park modifications.

50% Capacity

Date-specific tickets

inLine Reservation System

90 Additional hand sanitation stations

Special dates for Season Pass Holders: June 14 : Platinum Season Passholders June 15 : Platinum Season Passholders and Season Passholders June 16 : Platinum Season Passholders, Season Passholders, and Summer Fun Card Passholders may visit June 17 : Open to those who have purchased tickets online



Park President, Matt Eckert wants to keep the public informed and safe.

We want to make sure everyone who shows up gets to enter the park While we know some complexities are going to be necessary, we want to try to keep this process as simple as possible. If you have a Season Pass or a ticket with the date on it, you’re all set to come enjoy the parks. It’s that simple.

Splashin' Safari will reopen no later than July 4, 2020. So, at least we will get to celebrate our freedom from this pandemic in the best way possible.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is still hiring.Visit HolidayWorldJobs.com. Please email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.