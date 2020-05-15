McDonald’s is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday Through June 28

McDonald's recently wrapped up their 'Thank You Meals' promotion, giving away more than 10 million meals to first responders. Now, McDonald's is giving back to all of us with Free Fries on Fridays.

Beginning Friday, May 15, 2020, you can get 1 free medium order of golden salty goodness with the minimum purchase of $1. This offer will run every Friday through June 28, 2020.

Important Details:

You can't just pop in and ask for your free order of medium fries. first, you will need to download the McDonald's app. Next you will need to place your order through the app. This is actually a pretty convenient way to place any order. The app can detect the nearest McDonald's location, so you aren't driving all over the place. You are able to pay through the app, so that's one less thing to do when you pick up your grub. It also allows you to choose how you would like to pick up your meal; Curbside, Drive-thru or at the counter.

Make sure you turn on location services so that we can show you all of the available features in the McDonald’s App. Mobile Order & Pay will appear in the McDonald’s App as a feature when you’re within 5 miles of a McDonald’s restaurant that offers Mobile Order & Pay.