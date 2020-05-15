Evansville’s 2020 ‘Fireworks on the Ohio’ Celebration Canceled

The region's largest free fireworks display has been canceled for 2020. Even though in Stage 5 of Governor Holcomb's 'Back on Track' plan events like festivals and fairs will be allowed to resume.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District made the announcement this afternoon, because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President, Josh Armstrong had this ti say about the cancellation:

We have a few concerns about continuing with the even. First, the last two-plus months has impacted many of our potential sponsors: we need to be sensitive in asking for major financial commitments for the event. Also, the event could only proceed if ongoing ‘gating’ requirements are met, and we are unable to predict the future rates of infection of COVID-19. And as importantly, we are concerned about the safety of attendees, first responders, exhibitors, volunteers, and our team in an environment where social distancing would be impossible to manage.

This free fireworks event is always very well attended. Somewhere around 25,000 to 35,000 people come out for it every year. In years past, event organizers have had to reschedule due to weather, but this is the first time a pandemic has cancelled our celebration of freedom.

Stage 3 of the Governor's plan begins May 24, 2020, with gyms and playgrounds set to open Memorial Day weekend. Obviously, this date could change depending on new COVID-19 cases in the state of Indiana.