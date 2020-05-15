RECALL: Some ‘Healthy Choice Power Bowls’ May Contain Small Rocks

Yes. You read that correctly - small rocks. Turns out this particular Healthy Choice meal may not be the healthiest choice after all.

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a recall for nearly 131,000 pounds of their chicken meal products because they may contain small rocks. The product impacted by the recall is the "Healthy Choice Power Bowls - Chicken Feta & Farro." The product recall reads, "the product may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks." Rocks!? But how? We may never know how the rocks found their way into the meals but we do know the impacted products were shipped nationwide and include lot code: 5006002320 and an establishment number printed beside the lot code that reads: “P115.” The label is also stamped with a "best by" date of 10/19/2020. This recall is what the USDA calls a Class I Recall meaning there is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

If you have this product in your freezer, do not eat it. You are encouraged to throw it away. If you have any questions concerning this recall or you would like to find out about a refund, you can contact the Conagra Brands consumer care hotline at 1-800-672-8240 or email Consumer.Care@conagra.com