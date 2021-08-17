It's not every day you're driving down the street and see a giant hot dog sitting in a parking lot, but that's exactly what happened to me over the weekend while running some errands in Newburgh.

I was driving down Bell Oaks Drive heading home from my weekly grocery store run Saturday evening when my eyes noticed a giant wiener sitting in the parking lot of Showplace Cinemas Newburgh (sorry, couldn't help myself...that's a lie...I could, I just chose not to).

Of course, it was the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but why was it in town? I checked its schedule on the Oscar Mayer website when I got home and found out it was scheduled to make an appearance this past Sunday (August 15th) at Friedman Park as part of a fundraiser for Pippero Pup Park, a dog park project that will be part of Friedman.

This isn't the first time the world-famous Wienermobile has been in the Tri-State. Just over a year ago, in late July 2020, it rolled into downtown Evansville for an appearance at Game Room Alley on the Main Street Walkway along with a few other appearances around Evansville and Owensboro.

Oscar Mayer is always looking for places to park their wiener...mobile. If you have an event coming up you'd like it to appear at, you can request a visit through the Oscar Mayer website. As you can imagine, the Wienermobile is in high demand, so they ask you to submit your request three months to a year ahead of the event you're planning.

The company is also always looking for "Hotdoggers" to drive the vehicle. Visit their website to see what all that entails if you or someone you know is interested.

[Source: Oscar Mayer]

