When will You Hit your Coronavirus Quarantine Breaking Point?

What feels like day 275 of Coronavirus quarantine is actually just over month. It is hard to believe that we are at this point. I think I speak for all of us when I say I am so ready for it to end. But just how soon will it end? Or better yet how much longer can you go without totally losing it?

A new survey was released recently that asked this very question. Turns out the average American could go around another month before they get really crazy. A month, however, is the limit. If quarantine is pushed into late May or June, we all might start breaking some rules.

Another survey also found that one in five Americans believe that the current social restrictions are a little too harsh. You mix all this together and you have got some squirrely people on your hands. Hopefully we will start seeing changes soon. Especially with summer right around the corner. I don’t think anyone wants to have a virtual pool day.

I do hope you haven’t reached your breaking point yet. If you have, I apologize. Sending good vibes your way. It will end don’t worry. Until then take a deep breath and keep your head up.

