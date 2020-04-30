Evansville Recognized During Indiana Governor Press Conference

The greater Evansville area was recognized during Governor Holcomb's press conference on April 30th.

Daily the Governor and his team have been holding conferences to keep Hoosiers informed, and help answer questions on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During the conference today Governor Holcomb joined remotely from Kokomo. Before he joined, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch highlighted positive stories from around the state. She used the greater Evansville area as a great example for raising money for the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund. In fact Lieutenant Governor Crouch even commended the Evansville area for raising $4.7 million of the $6 million goal.

You can watch the full press conference below, but if you want to see the part about Evansville specifically, that takes place at the 33-minute mark.