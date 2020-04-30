Evansville’s Steak’n Shake Has Closed and It’s For Sale

Steak'n Shake on Evansville's east side has closed, and it is now up for sale.

The restaurant has been for sale for at least a month now. However only recently has Evansville's Steak'n Shake closed. The Evansville location has also been removed from the Steak 'n Shake website.

I loved Steak'n Shake. It was a place where every time I went, I always ordered the same thing. A Frisco melt with a five way chili (hold the onions) and a birthday cake milk shake. Saddened that we have lost this restaurant that has been in operation for over 20 years in Evansville.

While the only location we have in Evansville is now on the University of Southern Indiana campus, there's still a chance that Steak'n Shake could return to the east side.

According to FC Tucker Commercial, the real Estate, furnishings, and fixtures are all included in sale. The Steak ‘n Shake franchise is available but purchase is not required to operate as Steak ‘n Shake. I-69 and Lloyd Expressway.

The sale price is $1,200,000.

According to Evansville 411 News, "Development plans to build a new Steak 'n Shake were announced in late 2017 and early 2018, but those plans have fallen through. The property at 2201 North Green River Road was recently purchased by another development, which we will be announcing soon."