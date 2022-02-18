We’re All Guilty Of Breaking This Indiana Parking Lot Law

Next time you go to the store, look in the parking lot to see how many people are breaking the law in Indiana.

Let me paint a picture for you real fast...

You go to the store and are looking for a parking space. There's a nice opening where you can either pull into a parking spot or you can pull through that spot and park in the parking spot in front of that so you don't have to back out when you leave. Go to any parking lot in Indiana and you will likely see a sight like this:

You can clearly see cars that have pulled straight through so that they don't have to back out of a parking spot. I can't tell you how many times I have done that in the past. Especially in a parking lot such as Eastland Mall in Evansville, the parking spots are so tight that it's easier to get in and out by parking like that when you have a larger vehicle as I do. However, if you by doing that, you are actually breaking the law in Indiana.

According to Only In Your State, it is illegal to back into a parking space (or pull forward as in the example above) in the state of Indiana. It's True! The reason behind this is that "it prevents police officers from seeing the license plate." Am I the only person who wasn't aware of that?

Now, I can understand it being illegal and problematic to pull forward into parking spaces in Indiana that have one-way lanes. That kind of defeats the purpose of the one-way lanes. However, pulling through or backing into parking spots in the average parking lot like that doesn't feel like you're doing any harm, but the law is the law, right? Clearly, though, this law isn't heavily enforced. You don't have to worry about going to jail or anything for it, but it is just one example of dumb laws that you probably didn't know existed in Indiana.

Speaking of dumb laws that you didn't know were a thing in Indiana, there's a whole list of them that might surprise you. These laws can be found by clicking here. Now, go about your day and try not to continue to break the law in Indiana parking lots, you rebel!

