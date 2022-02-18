What Does a Lupus Flare Feel Like? Let Me Tell You All About it

I was recently diagnosed with Lupus, and while it explains a lot of the unusual health issues that I've been having, I keep discovering new triggers and symptoms that come along with them.

What is Lupus?

Lupus is basically the most 'Liberty' autoimmune disease that you can have. Why? Well, the symptoms are literally different for everybody! Treatment is trial and error, but a lot of it has to do with self-care, and I'm terrible at that. I am on a daily medication that is helping some skin issues. For a while, it literally hurt to touch my skin. Some days my clothing drives me bonkers, and some materials feel like they are ripping my skin off.

Lupus is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It’s an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system — the body system that usually fights infections — attacks healthy tissue instead.

Triggers

Ask anyone that knows me, and they will tell you that I am naturally prone to stress. I am slowly learning what my limits are. Picture the Little Tea Pot nursery rhyme song. Once I get to the 'Tip me over' part, I know that I have exceeded the amount of stress that I can handle without Lupus Flare-Up. Obviously, walking away from a stressful situation is one way to deal with it. There are other times that the stressful situation isn't resolved and it's like I can feel the symptoms coming on.

Here Come the Symptoms

I've noticed that my flares usually last a couple of days. First, there is sheer exhaustion. It's hard to even describe that part. My whole body is tired, my brain shuts down, and all I want to do is sleep. I literally napped through dinner. I woke up one hour before it was time for bed, and I was still exhausted the next day. Most Saturdays I sleep 12-16 hours, and that's after just a regular workweek.



Was I Hit By A Train?

Usually, I'm achy when it's going to rain or snow, I'm used to that. The pain I feel days after a stressful event feels like I've been beaten up by Rhonda Rousey. You'll see the super sexy rash appear on my neck. Will it turn into Shingles? It's possible, I've already had it twice. Oh, and I must apologize to anyone that goes into the restroom after me. The Irritable Bowel Syndrome ignores any and all medications to control it. Fun times.

Lupus Treatment

There is no cure for Lupus, but there are ways to feel better.

Stay out of the sun & fluorescent lights (I'm basically a vampire now)

Take Prescribed Meds (And Alieve for my joint pain)

Exercise (Sure...When I'm not dead tired)

Eat Healthy Foods & Drink Water

REST

Find Ways to Reduce Stress (That's my favorite)

